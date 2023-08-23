13 Kentucky American Red Cross workers helping with natural disasters in 3 states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thirteen Kentucky American Red Cross workers are helping with natural disasters in three states.

Eleven workers are in Hawaii, helping with wildfire response; one worker is in California helping with Hurricane Hilary response; and another worker is helping virtually for tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi.

Two more workers are standing by to be sent wherever they may be needed.

“The American Red Cross is working tirelessly to deliver compassionate and equitable care to the many who are picking up the pieces,” the Kentucky branch wrote on Facebook. “We are so grateful for all the Red Crossers that answered the call to help!”

To help people affected by disasters like fires, storms and other crises, you can make a gift donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.