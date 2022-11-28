12 randomly-selected counties to undergo post-General Election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday randomly selected 12 Kentucky counties to undergo post-General Election audits.

The audits will be conducted by the Department of Criminal Investigations in the following counties:

Jefferson

Webster

Shelby

Rowan

Oldham

Laurel

LaRue

Owen

Anderson

Christian

Daviess

Breathitt

The audit is to determine if any irregularities took place during the election. The law to randomly select counties for auditing was first put in place during the 2022 legislative session from Senate Bill 216 which expanded the AG’s inquiry of potential irregularities from not fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties, according to a press release.

Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. Counties not eligible for today’s drawing include Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle and Grayson.

After the investigation, DCI and the AG’s Office will release their findings.