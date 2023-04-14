12 horses die in early morning barn fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

4/14/23, 8:24 a.m.

Twelve horses died in the barn fire, the Lexington Fire Department told ABC 36.

One person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

4/14/23, 7:47 a.m.

Lexington firefighters are investigating the cause of a barn fire early Friday morning.

The department says crews were called out to the 300 block of South Yarnallton just before 2:15 Friday morning for a report of a barn fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and the cause is still under investigation. Officials say one engine remains on-scene for fire watch.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 36 for updates.