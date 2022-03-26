Hundreds take part in 11th annual Shamrock 5K to benefit The Nest, Prevent Child Abuse America

UPDATE (3/26/22) -The 11th annual Kappa Delta Shamrock Shuffle stepped off Saturday morning at Masterson Station Park. Despite windy conditions, hundreds took part in the 5K fundraiser for The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families and Prevent Child Abuse America.

ABC36’s Erica Bivens emceed the event.

According to the University of Kentucky Kappa Delta’s, in total, Shamrock Week events and Saturday’s 5K raised more than $20,000 with 100% of the proceeds going to the non-profits.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/7/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 11th annual Kappa Delta Shamrock Shuffle 5K will return in-person this year, benefitting an area nonprofit.

Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Kentucky has once again partnered with The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families for the annual fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit The Nest and Prevent Child Abuse America.

ABC36’s Erica Bivens, a KD alum, will once again emcee this year’s event.

Registration is $25 and includes a race t-shirt for the first 500 runners to sign up. The Shamrock 5K will take place at Masterson Station Park on Saturday, March 26. The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a pancake breakfast will follow.

A link to register can be found HERE. The deadline to register online is March 26 at 9 a.m. ET.

Last year’s event took place virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds took part in the event in-person in 2019, find additional coverage HERE.