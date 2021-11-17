11th annual KY Entrepreneur Hall of Fame ceremony

The KY Entrepreneur Hall of Fame inducted three more people.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday was the 11th annual Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame ceremony. The Hall of Fame board says three people were inducted based on their successes as entrepreneurs.

The Hall of Fame says it wants to celebrate these business people while at the same time inspiring other entrepreneurs to keep on their ambitious endeavors. The Hall of Fame says it hopes to fulfill a dream of former University of Kentucky President Lee Todd, that Kentucky entrepreneurship would be as appreciated as UK basketball, horse racing or bourbon.

“Entrepreneurship is something that is growing very fast in Kentucky. It’s a lot of opportunities out there for anybody who is interested in taking their ideas and turning them into successful businesses,” says Brian Raney, founder of Awesome INC. “I think Kentucky is a state that has a lot of potential and a lot of opportunity for entrepreneurship to really take hold.”