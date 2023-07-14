11-year-old brings awareness to missing man’s case in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Since his disappearance nearly one year ago, the family of Ricky Griffis continues to search for answers.

Just before the anniversary, help in the search has come from the most unlikely of places.

Ricky Griffis was first reported missing on July 5th, 2022, since then the family continues pleading for answers, praying for closure.

Days before the anniversary of the disappearance, 11-year-old Colton Adams surprised the family in a big way.

“I wanted to inspire about Ricky and because I, I wanted to have him to have a good thing to bring him back and see if the cops can get him here or get, see if he’s doing good,” said Adams on being inspired to design the car.

Adams and his family entered a car in the Wayne County Fair and Horse Show Demo Derby, but it went far beyond than just signing up, Colton made sure the car was designed a certain way and with it bringing awareness to the disappearance of Ricky Griffis.

“Ricky’s story, I seen his mom, she is on Facebook all the time and my mom, we figure out he used to come to our store a lot, so I said, mom can I dedicate the car to Ricky. The number was his basketball and football number and the colors come from the shirt because it’s Ricky Griffiths and then the black,” added Griffis.

He says he spoke with Ricky’s mom after winning “best looking car” at the demo derby.

“She said, Jesus, brought you into our life, to see if you’re, you’re a part of our life now and I gave the trophy to his mom,” he says.

Colton showing others how one small gesture of kindness, does not go unnoticed.

“Do like I do and dedicate this card to the people that’s missing and try to bring them home,” said Adams.

His mom says that Colton has always had a heart for helping others and the desire to paint his car a certain way bringing awareness to Ricky’s case caught her by surprise.