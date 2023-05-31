11-year-old boy from Louisville stuns America’s Got Talent judges, crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 11-year-old boy from Louisville stunned the America’s Got Talent judges and crowd after a performance of the iconic Journey song Open Arms.

D’Corey Johnson walked onto the AGT stage donning a suit, bowtie and full smile. This was a dream of his.

Johnson told judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum he wants to be on Broadway — specifically Hamilton and Wicked — and in movies.

He said Cowell is his favorite because he “keeps it real like my momma,” while smiling.

After an emotional rendition of Open Arms, Johnson was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

However, Cowell had something else up his sleeve.

“Do you mind if I ask you to sing up to the chorus without the backing track?” Cowell asked.

His family shouted “You got it!” while looking down at him as he collected himself to sing a capella.

When he finished, he was met with another standing ovation and four “yes” votes from the judges.

According to NBC, once he returned backstage, Host Terry Crews took a moment to check in with Johnson and asked him what he was thinking after his successful audition. “I’m overwhelmed because I always wanted to be on this show and I’m glad that I got to be,” Johnson said.

Johnson was also named Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Team Kentucky All-Star” at his weekly briefing.

“Team Kentucky is so proud of you, D’Corey, and we can’t wait to see how far you go. Be sure to support D’Corey on his ‘AGT’ journey,” said Beshear.

To watch his full performance, head here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9dc44dpn_Y