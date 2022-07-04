11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in Indiana

MOUNT VERNON, In. (WTVQ) – An 11-year-old boy is dead after a fireworks accident in Mount Vernon Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, around 9:42 p.m. Sunday, Posey County 911 received a call about a child seriously injured from a fireworks accident on North Canal Street in Mount Vernon.

State police say the boy, identified as Camrynn McMichael died on the way to the hospital.

Indiana State Police, Mt Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner are investigating.

The boys mom releasing a statement to ABC affiliate WEHT:

“Camrynn was 11 years old going into junior high as a bobcat. Played football & basketball for this town. Soccer for park & rec. Dedicated, hard working, ab honor roll, never got in trouble & if he did it’s cause he wanted to make everyone laugh. No matter the situation he tried to be happy. More than those things he loved his little sister Karmynn Louise McMichael. He protected her like a big brother should! He was an all around american boy trying to get himself a scholarship to go to college & be in the NFL or NBA. He’s every parents dream of a boy. I had that. And because boys are boys and they play with fireworks he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally. I held my sons skull & brain in my hand last night. His beautiful smart brain.”