11 Kentucky shelters to reduce adoption fees to ‘Empty the Shelters’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first 15 days of May will see reduced adoption fees at 11 Kentucky animal shelters for the Empty the Shelters event.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia for its national Empty the Shelters adoption event, where adoption fees will be $50 or less for cats and dogs.

The following Kentucky shelters are participating:

Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

Breckinridge County Animal Shelter

Clark County Animal Shelter

Humane Society Of Henderson County

Lawrence County Humane Society

Leitchfield Animal shelter

Lexington Humane Society

Louisville Metro Animal Services

Kentucky Humane Society

Paris Animal Welfare Society Inc.

Scott County Humane Society

This event has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes, according to BISSELL Pet Foundation.

For more information, head to: https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters/