11 Kentucky shelters to reduce adoption fees to ‘Empty the Shelters’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first 15 days of May will see reduced adoption fees at 11 Kentucky animal shelters for the Empty the Shelters event.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia for its national Empty the Shelters adoption event, where adoption fees will be $50 or less for cats and dogs.
The following Kentucky shelters are participating:
- Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
- Breckinridge County Animal Shelter
- Clark County Animal Shelter
- Humane Society Of Henderson County
- Lawrence County Humane Society
- Leitchfield Animal shelter
- Lexington Humane Society
- Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Kentucky Humane Society
- Paris Animal Welfare Society Inc.
- Scott County Humane Society
This event has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes, according to BISSELL Pet Foundation.
For more information, head to: https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters/