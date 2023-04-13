11 Kentuckians sentenced for animal fighting offenses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Tuesday, two more people were sentenced to prison for animal fighting offenses, bringing the total sentenced for these offenses to 11.

Jerrard and Linda McVey, of Carlisle, were sentenced to one year in prison for conspiracy to knowingly sponsor and exhibit animals in an animal fighting venture in connection with the Valley, a chicken pit on the border of Nicholas and Fleming counties.

According to their plea agreements, the McVeys conspired with others, including Walter Mitchell, of Ewing, to organize multiple animal fighting ventures in the form of cockfights at The Valley. Specifically, on July 30, 2021, the McVeys and others organized and managed an animal fight that included at least a dozen entries in a five-cock fight, and approximately 100 attendees.

Mitchell was sentenced to six months in prison and one year of supervised release.

In March of 2023, Cruz Alejandro Mercado-Vazquez, of Maysville, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $10,000 fine for attempting to bribe the Mason County sheriff to influence the sheriff in connection with a planned animal fighting operation.

Timothy Sizemore, of Manchester, was sentenced to 26 months in prison, two years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine for his role in running an animal fighting operation in Manchester and Pike County.

His co-defendant, Millard Oscar Hubbard, also of Manchester, was sentenced to one year in prison, two years of supervised release and a $95,000 fine.

Justin Smith, also of Manchester, was sentenced to one month in prison, 18 months of supervised release and a $250 fine for being a referee.

The owner of the property, Perry Hatfield, was sentenced to eight months of home detention and two years of supervised release.

Others who worked at the venture, including Beachel Collett, of Oneida; and Lester Collett, of Manchester; were sentenced to four months of home detention and 18 months of supervised release.

In another case involving an animal fighting operation in London, Rickie Johnson, of London, was sentenced to two months in prison followed by eight months of home detention and two years of supervised release. Joshua Westerfield, of London, was sentenced to three months in prison, six months home detention and two years of supervised release. Dallas Cope, of Livingston, and Bradley Cye Rose, of Parkers Lake, were each sentenced to 14 days in prison, nine months of home detention and 18 months of supervised release.

Hiram Creech Jr., of East Bernstadt, was sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine for causing a minor to attend the animal fighting operation.

The investigation was conducted by USDA, FBI, KSP, and the Indiana Gaming Commission.