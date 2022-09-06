$11.6M going to Perry County to improve infrastructure, Beshear announces

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — $11.6 million is going to four projects in Perry County to help improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment after devastating flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

The projects include a water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard and Perry County, road resurfacing for Coal Fields Industrial Park and Perry County park improvements.

Buckhorn water treatment plant

Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers presented a check of $8,893,200 to the City of Hazard and the City of Buckhorn to construct a water treatment plant that can process 2 million gallons per day. The new plant will provide reliable water service to 1,198 households and 19 businesses in the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park, the City of Buckhorn and the Chavies community, according to Beshear. This will reduce stress on the existing Hazard water treatment plant and will allow for future development and economic growth.

This project is anticipated to create 364 jobs, retain 351 jobs and generate $13 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

The funding comes from federal and state sources:

$5 million from the federal Economic Development Administration

$2 million in Community Development Block Grant funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government

$1 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program funding, administered at the state level by the Energy and Environment Cabinet

$893,200 in Appalachian Regional Commission funding, administered at the state level by DLG

City of Hazard and Perry County new ambulance station

Beshear awarded $1,789,000 in CDBG funding to the City of Hazard and Perry County for a new ambulance station. The project will renovate the old Manufacturer’s Supply Building in Hazard and turn it into an ambulance station serving northern Perry County. Exterior renovations will include installing six garage door bays, garage doors, a new roof and repaving service drives. Interior renovations will upgrade the walls, floors and ceilings, as well as the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, according to Beshear.

The Perry County Ambulance Authority will own, maintain and insure the new building.

Road resurfacing awards for Coal Fields Industrial Park

Beshear presented $856,110 for Perry County from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which will help resurface portions of two roads: $719,030 for Coal Fields Industrial Road and $137,080 for Trus Joist Lane.

These roads both run through Coal Fields Industrial Park, so the investment will benefit local businesses, employees and the county’s overall economic development efforts as they work to expand the park, according to Beshear.

Perry County park improvements

Beshear also announced his recommendation that the National Parks Service approve $65,844 in funding to Perry County for improvements to the Perry County Park. The project, if approved, would resurface and restripe the park’s tennis courts. Additional lighting and new fencing would also be installed around the courts, according to Beshear.

Beshear also thanked Louisiana for its help in sending travel trailers to Floyd, Letcher and Perry Counties that were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors. Beshear said to date, 299 people have moved into 197 travel trailers which include 41 in Perry County, with more trailers and locations in Perry County coming soon. Other flood-impacted areas with travel trailer locations include Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground, and will soon include Clay County.