$11.3 million in funding announced for road and infrastructure projects in Casey County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Casey County will receive $11,363,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects. According to the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission (LRC), the announcement follows the final day of a legislative session that resulted in a fiscally responsible state spending plan that makes significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water, and broadband.

“Investment in our roads and infrastructure is investment in our communities,” said Representative Daniel Elliott. “Roads connect our rural communities and bring opportunity for economic development and a better quality of life.”

According to the LRC, the funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.

The Casey County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:

– $520,000 to improve safety and geometric deficiencies along US-127 at Dunnville

– $780,000 for new alignment on KY-70 from MP 16.8 to MP 19

– $3,420,000 to reconstruct Bell Hill from MP 10.4 to MP 11.9

– $1,350,000 to reconstruct Brush Creek Hill from MP 1.8 to MP 2.8

– $2,050,000 to realign KY-501 to intersect KY-70 east of existing location and correct vertical alignment of KY-70 near existing intersection

– $363,000 for a bridge project on Bastin Creek Rd at Crane Creek

– $2,880,000 to add lanes (two plus one) to US-127 from Liberty to the Lincoln County line

“This funding represents a commitment to ensuring the safety of those traveling through our area,” Elliott added. “These are roads our citizens use to travel to work, to connect with family members, and to access essential services like food and health care.”

In addition to HB 242, the LRC reports lawmakers also crafted a two year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 54 general aviation airports.

“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Representative Elliott for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”

Lawmakers adjourned the 2022 Regular Session before midnight April 14.