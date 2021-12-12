10th-ranked Wildcats miss late shot, upset by Notre Dame

Contested layup would have tied game in final seconds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTVQ/A/UK Athletics) – The 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats missed a contested game-tying layup (click to watch) and fell 66-62 Saturday afternoon to the homestanding Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame freshman and hometown star Blake Wesley hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds left.

Wesley broke a 62-62 tie and Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired, prompting fans to storm the Purcell Pavilion court. The Irish scored the final five points in the closing 1:31.

Notre Dame (4-4) ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team. The Wildcats (7-2) had won seven in row.

Wesley and Goodwin scored 14 points each for the Irish, who erased a 53-48 deficit with an 11-1 spurt.

Trey Wertz added 12 points for Notre Dame and Paul Atkinson had 10.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points for Kentucky. He was 11 of 14 from the field to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Keion Brooks added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had feasted on a soft schedule since their season-opening 79-71 loss to No. 3 Duke in New York, and until Saturday, hadn’t even played a true road game. It caught up to them and gets tougher now. Next Saturday’s matchup against No. 21 Ohio State will be followed by hosting rival Louisville (6-3).

Notre Dame: ND’s pursuit to regain national relevancy got a boost. The Irish, trying to avoid a third losing season in four years, beat a ranked team for just the second time in their last 30 tries dating back to November 2017.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats play No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas in their first game against a ranked opponent since the season opener.

Notre Dame: The Irish face Indiana in the 11th annual and final planned Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis next Saturday afternoon. The event also features No. 1 Purdue and Butler.

Final Score: Notre Dame 66, No. 10/12 Kentucky 62

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky’s winning streak came to a half at seven games as the Wildcats fell to 7-2 on the 2021-22 season. Notre Dame got back to .500 at 4-4.

UK fell to 43-21 all-time vs. the Fighting Irish and 6-10 in games played at Notre Dame. It’s the first time either team has won two consecutive games in the series since Kentucky won 10 straight from the 1990-91 season to 2003-04.

UK is 0-1 in true road games this season and 0-2 in games away from Rupp Arena.

Next up: Kentucky will head to Las Vegas next week to play Ohio State next Saturday in the annual CBS Sports Classic. That game will be televised by ESPN at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Team Notes

The game was closely contested with seven ties, 15 lead changes and no lead larger than five points by either team.

The Wildcats, who entered the contest No. 1 in the nation in rebounding margin, were outrebounded for the first time this season, 33-28.

Kentucky shot 2 of 19 from 3-point range, the fewest makes of the season and lowest percentage (10.5%).

UK had a season-low five turnovers but also a season-low nine assists.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe was dominant once again with a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Both stats were game highs as well. He is the first Wildcat with three straight games of 20 or more points since Immanuel Quickley strung together three consecutive games in February 2020. Tshiebwe was 11 of 14 from the floor. He tied his career high with three steals and also blocked two shots. The nation’s leading rebounder grabbed seven boards but was held without double-digit rebounds for the first time this season, ending his season-opening streak at eight games, the best mark since Julius Randle posted a 10-game streak in February and March of 2014. His double-double streak also ended at four.

was dominant once again with a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Both stats were game highs as well. With 12 points, Keion Brooks Jr. reached double figures for the fifth time this season but the first time since the Nov. 22 game vs. Albany. He added seven boards, tying Tshiebwe for game honors.

reached double figures for the fifth time this season but the first time since the Nov. 22 game vs. Albany. He added seven boards, tying Tshiebwe for game honors. TyTy Washington Jr. dished out a career-best five assists, reaching that mark for the second game in a row and third time this season. He had six points, seeing his seven-game double-figure streak come to an end.

dished out a career-best five assists, reaching that mark for the second game in a row and third time this season.

Coach Calipari

John Calipari is now 346-95 at UK.

Calipari has a 791-235 all-time on-court record.

UK is 282-56 under Calipari in games vs. unranked Associated Press competition.

Calipari is now 2-3 in all-time meetings vs. Notre Dame

The Wildcats are 112-54 in road games under Calipari’s watch.

In the First Half

Kentucky started Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe for the eighth time this season and the third game in a row. UK is now 7-2 with that starting lineup.

and for the eighth time this season and the third game in a row. UK is now 7-2 with that starting lineup. UK won the opening tip and scored on the first possession with a baseline jumper from Brooks.

The Wildcats made eight of their first 13 shots for a 16-12 lead. Included in the start was a 6-0 run to take a 12-8 advantage.

Davion Mintz was the Wildcats’ first sub at the 13:00 mark.

was the Wildcats’ first sub at the 13:00 mark. Tshiebwe scored six straight points for UK to take a 28-24 lead with 3:02 left, highlighted by a steal and dunk.

With just six total fouls called (three on each team), there were no free throws taken by either team in the first half, a college basketball rarity.

It was a back-and-forth half with 10 lead changes, two ties and no run by either team greater than 6-0.

UK took a 30-28 lead into the halftime locker room. The Wildcats are 7-1 when leading at the half this season.

Tshiebwe was dominant in the first half with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. He made 6 of 7 from the floor.

Brooks added six points and four rebounds.

The Wildcats went 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half but made 15 of 21 2-point attempts.

In the Second Half