10th anniversary of Kentucky Gives Day returns Tuesday, May 10

Charities ask for Kentucky's Donations as 24 hours of giving returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Nonprofit organizations from throughout the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide the 263 participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. all through one website HERE.

According to organizers, the annual event is hosted by Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of charities. The association’s year-end survey of Kentucky’s nonprofits found that many charities are still struggling to juggle an increased demand for services, workforce shortages, increased costs, and for some, fewer donations.

“The pandemic has changed so much, but it can’t change Kentucky’s giving spirit,” said Danielle Clore, KNN’s CEO. “Kentuckians are needed to rally for a powerful day of action on May 10 to support the causes that help keep our communities thriving and recovering. Nonprofits need support now and every amount helps,” Clore added.

Kentuckians are asked to click HERE, select the causes they care about and make donations.

According to organizers, the 263 participating organizations are 501 c(3) charities from across Kentucky with missions important to communities, including human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment and more.

Donors can find a list of all organizations HERE, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit. Fundraising totals will be updated in real time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook, again with the hashtag #kygives22. Many of the organizations have secured matching gifts and prizes will be awarded throughout the day, both providing an incentive for donors. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is also providing prize incentives to participating nonprofits in their region.

Kentucky Gives Day has raised $3.5 million in its nine-year history and hopes to mark the 10-year milestone with a record-breaking day of giving. During the 2021 event, Kentuckians came together to help 219 nonprofits raise over $721,385.

The event is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and the LG&E and KU Foundation, and media partners supporting the event include WKQQ, WHAS, WLAP, WBUL and Kentucky News Network.