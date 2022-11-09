1,000 daffodils planted in honor of Community Champion Thomas Tolliver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A group spent the day doing a beautification project in Lexington.

In 2017, America in Bloom Lexington created the Isabel Yates Community Champion award to honor former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates for her work in beautification and historic preservation in the bluegrass.

Rather than present an award to the winner each year, the group plants daffodils in local parks in honor of a celebrated community champion.

This year, the group planted 1,000 daffodil bulbs at Charles Young Park in honor of this year’s Community Champion Thomas Tolliver

“This is something that will be here long after Thomas Tolliver is gone. And somebody will drive by and say ‘I remember when we planted that X number of years ago. He’s no longer here, but we planted those bulbs in honor of Thomas Tolliver’ and I think if you can leave that sort of legacy, I think that’s absolutely wonderful. That’s better than money.”

Tolliver’s drift is planted alongside previous Community Champions Yvonne Giles and the late councilperson Jake Gibbs.