10 years later, Bardstown police still searching for who killed Officer Jason Ellis

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — 10 years after he was shot and killed on the Bluegrass Parkway, Bardstown police are still searching for the person responsible for Officer Jason Ellis’ murder.

On May 25, 2013, Ellis signed off on the radio from his shift with the Bardstown Police Department. He was driving home when he saw branches blocking the road on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Ellis got out of his vehicle to clear the branches when he was shot several times. He did shortly after and was found by a passing driver.

Yesterday, BPD posted a nearly 13-minute tribute video to Ellis on its Facebook page.

“One thing is certain, Jason made a lasting impact on everyone he met. It brings us so much joy to hear these stories. If you have any good stories you’d like to share of Jason, drop them in the comments below. We’re sure there are more to share. #TenYears #WeDontForget #JasonEllisMemorial #OneOfAKind” the police department wrote.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI.