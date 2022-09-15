10 soccer practice fields coming to Athens Boonesboro Road, Newtown Pike stadium moves forward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington has released more information about the soccer practice fields that were approved for Athens Boonesboro Road as well as the push for a new stadium on Newtown Pike.

The Lexington Sporting Club released a statement Wednesday, celebrating the approval for the new fields from the board of adjustment.

According to the city, the board approved an application from the IVCP Athens South group.

The city said Lexington Professional Soccer will lease the fields from IVCP. The plan is approved for 10 practice fields at 5354 Athens Boonesboro Road.

Meanwhile, plans for a new stadium are also moving forward.

The city says on Sept. 22, a zoning ordinance text amendment will go before the planning commission for construction of a stadium, off of Newtown Pike. If approved by the planning commission, the amendment would also need approval from the Urban County Council.