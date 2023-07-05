1 year later, missing Monticello man’s family pleads for answers
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Today marks one year since the disappearance of a Monticello man — and his family is left still wondering what happened.
Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 5, 2022.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the last message the 46-year-old sent was to his family — saying he was lost in the woods.
However, his mother says that’s not true; the last day they heard from him was July 4.
The Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team from Louisiana recently joined in the search efforts last month.
MORE: Missing Wayne Co. man’s mother pleads for answers in son’s disappearance
Griffis’ family is urging anyone with information to come forward.
You’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-348-5416.