1 year later, missing Monticello man’s family pleads for answers

Erica Bivens,

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Today marks one year since the disappearance of a Monticello man — and his family is left still wondering what happened.

Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 5, 2022.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the last message the 46-year-old sent was to his family — saying he was lost in the woods.

However, his mother says that’s not true; the last day they heard from him was July 4.

The Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team from Louisiana recently joined in the search efforts last month.

MORE: Missing Wayne Co. man’s mother pleads for answers in son’s disappearance

Griffis’ family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

You’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-348-5416.

