1 year later, missing Monticello man’s family pleads for answers

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Today marks one year since the disappearance of a Monticello man — and his family is left still wondering what happened.

Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 5, 2022.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the last message the 46-year-old sent was to his family — saying he was lost in the woods.

However, his mother says that’s not true; the last day they heard from him was July 4.

The Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team from Louisiana recently joined in the search efforts last month.

Griffis’ family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

You’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-348-5416.