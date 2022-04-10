1 woman shot in Lexington Sunday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say 1 woman was shot Sunday evening.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to Gerald Drive and Winburn Drive for reports of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived to the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.