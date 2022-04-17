1 woman shot in Lexington Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after one woman was shot Saturday afternoon

Police say they responded to a call around 9 p.m. Saturday to Hill View Place for a woman who was shot while inside of a car.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are still looking for a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.