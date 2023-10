1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Wildwood Flower Tattoo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Wildwood Flower Tattoo in Lexington.

Officers were sent to the scene on Anniston Drive at 1 p.m. Friday.

Police have blocked off the store’s entrance and have the scene surrounded by crime tape.

No further information was released.

