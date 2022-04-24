1 person shot in Lexington Sunday morning

Police say they are investigating but there are no suspects at this time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say 1 person was shot early Sunday morning.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to Industry Road and Winchester Road around 4 am. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Police say they found 1 person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say that person was inside of a car at the time they were shot.

The person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating but there are no suspects at this time.