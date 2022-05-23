1 person sent to hospital after collision on Russell Cave Road

Police say 1 car tried to make a u-turn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 person was sent to the hospital after a car crash on Russell Cave Road Sunday afternoon.

Lexington Police say they responded to a collision around 12: 47 p.m.

Police say 1 car tried to make a u-turn.

Another car didn’t see the driver making a u-turn and crashed into them.

1 passenger was injured, police say they are serious injuries but non life threatening. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police say there were other minor injuries.

The driver of the car that hit the car making the u-turn was arrested for driving without a license and for an outstanding warrant.