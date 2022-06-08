1 person is dead after a single car crash in Clay County

ONEIDA, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that left one person dead in Clay County, Tuesday.

According to KSP, the wreck occurred just a little after five in the evening, when Frank Hudson, 80 years old of Oneida, Kentucky, was traveling on KY 11 when Hudson lost control of his vehicle, which made him cross the center line, leading to him leaving the roadway and going down an embankment, when he hit a tree.

When the Clay County Coroner arrived he pronounced Frank Hudson dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and it is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Don Trosper.