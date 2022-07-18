1 man is dead after being shot in Lexington Sunday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 man is dead after being shot in Lexington Sunday evening.

Lexington Police say officers responded around 6:44 p.m. to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance video and contact Lexington Police if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

The man’s name has not yet been released.