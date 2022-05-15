1 man dead after drowning incident in Rowan County

State police says the vehicle stalled out in the raised water

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 man is dead in Rowan County after drowning while trying to cross a stream.

State police say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas from Morehead was trying to cross a swollen tributary, which is a stream that flows into a bigger stream, on Bullfork Road while in a utility vehicle.

State police says the vehicle stalled out in the raised water.

Thomas got out of the vehicle and tried to continue to reach the other side of the tributary, but was swept away in the current.

Members of the Morehead Rescue squad recovered him and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation.