1 man dead, 2 injured in car crash in London Saturday morning

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a car crash in London Saturday morning.

London police say it happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY 192 around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators say Melissa Smith of Louisville was making a left turn from the parkway westbound onto KY 192 when her truck collided with another truck going eastbound.

Smith was airlifted to UK medical center with serious injuries.

The driver of the other truck, Christopher Murray of Mississippi was taken to St Joseph London for his injuries.

A passenger in Smith’s truck, 53-year-old Larry Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

London police are continuing to investigate.