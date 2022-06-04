1 man dead, 1 woman hurt in shooting outside of a funeral Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 man is dead and a woman is hurt after being shot outside of a funeral on Saturday.

Lexington Police say officers responded just before 2:10 p.m. to the Unity Worship Center for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, the woman described as having non-life threatening injuries. The man died later in the hospital.

The Fayette Co. Coroner has identified the man as 35-year-old Joseph Demetrius Richardson of Versailles.

Police say no arrests have been made and there are no suspects right now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police.