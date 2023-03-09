1 injured in Thursday morning stabbing on Polo Club Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday morning on Polo Club Boulevard.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of a stabbing at 6:30 a.m., according to Lexington police.

When police arrived, both the suspect and the victim were still on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested.

Police say the two know each other and they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.