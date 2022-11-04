1 injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Hollow Creek Road.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building. The victim was able to take himself to a nearby hospital before police arrived. He’s reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say everyone involved in the shooting has been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.