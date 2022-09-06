1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police seeking info
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Frankfort police are asking the public for information regarding a Monday night shooting at an apartment complex that injured a man.
According to police, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. The victim said he encountered three men in his apartment building and was shot. He received multiple non-life-threatening wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bobby Courtney at 502-385-1770.