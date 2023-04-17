1 dies in crash on I-75

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person died in an early Sunday morning crash on I-75.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 91-mile marker on I-75 on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. for a crash.

Officers say they believe an Audi driven by Robert Sinurat was going southbound when the car drove off the road and overturned several times, causing Sinurat to be ejected.

The 45-year-old Richmond man was taken to Baptist Health where he was pronounced dead.