1 dead in crash near Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 74-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Morehead Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. when the driver of a truck struck a sign, one mile east of Morehead on I-64, according to Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

The 74-year-old woman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.