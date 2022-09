1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 73-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Floyd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred in Martin around 6:14 a.m.

73-year-old Sok Snyder was driving a Cadillac, attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when she crossed the eastbound lane in front of a Mitsubishi. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.