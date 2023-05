1 dead from Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person has died in an early morning house fire in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Gainesway Drive.

Fire officials responded to the scene just after 6 a.m.

Once on the scene, they found a victim.

The fire department confirmed one person was killed.

Their identity has not yet been released.