Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ)
11/17/22, 12:19 p.m.
Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44.
According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital.
11/17/22, 8 a.m.
One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams says the victim’s name will not be released yet.
No more details were given.
This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 News for updates