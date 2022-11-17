Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ)

11/17/22, 12:19 p.m.

Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44.

According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

11/17/22, 8 a.m.

One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams says the victim’s name will not be released yet.

No more details were given.

