1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Florence Avenue.

At 11:21 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, officers responded to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a report of subject that had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Todd Anthony Kenion.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance video and contact the Lexington Police Department if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.