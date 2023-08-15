1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Versailles Tuesday afternoon.

A truck and a car collided at the intersection of Lexington Street and Laval Heights around noon, according to police.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passenger of the car was taken to another hospital; their condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the person driving the car has not yet been released.