1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash on Georgetown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

4/10/23, 12:54 p.m.

Nancy Piatt died during this crash, the coroner told ABC 36.

The 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled accidental.

4/10/23, 10:39 a.m.

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries from this four-vehicle crash.

According to Lexington police, officers were responding to a report of a red car and gold SUV crashing head-on. Simultaneously, a black truck and a silver car also crashed while trying to avoid the first crash.

One of the drivers died.

4/10/23, 8:34 a.m.

The Fayette County coroner is on the scene of a “serious” crash on Georgetown Road involving four vehicles Monday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., the coroner was called to Georgetown Road near Kearney Road for four vehicles that were involved in a crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Outbound Georgetown Road is shut down at Spurr Road and inbound Georgetown Road is shut down at Iron Works Pike until further notice.

ABC 36 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the crash and the injuries to anyone involved.

