1 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash on Paris Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/27/23, 9:02 a.m.

Zoe Blalock has been identified as the person who died in the crash, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

She was 28.

She died from multiple blunt force trauma.

No other information has been released.

9/27/23, 8:29 a.m.

A person has died after a crash on Paris Pike at Carterbrook Lane in Lexington Tuesday night.

Lexington police say they were called around 11:30 p.m. for a wreck between two cars.

Two people were involved in the crash; one died and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paris Pike has since reopened, however, at this time the cause of the crash is unknown.