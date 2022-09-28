$1.6M going to Western Kentucky to support development

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than $1.6 million was awarded to Western Kentucky to support development.

The four projects set to receive money include $650,000 for Henderson Community College to expand the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab and train more skilled workers for the manufacturing industry; $527,000 for the Marshall County Fiscal Court to create safe traffic entrance points from the industrial park to U.S. Highway 641; $387,000 for the city of Greenville to improve the wastewater treatment plant; and $120,000 for the Princeton, Kentucky Community Medical Clinic to purchase new X-ray equipment for their rural healthcare clinics.

Sen. Mitch McConnel says the funding comes from the state’s Economic Development Assistance Program.