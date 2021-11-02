$1.1 million awarded to improve water infrastructure in Boyd, Greenup

Governor also awards more than $800,000 in Boyd Co. flood control funding; $530,000 in Greenup Co. school safety funding

BOYD COUNTY and GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $1.1 million Tuesday to deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water infrastructure from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

The Governor also presented more than $800,000 in flood control funding for Boyd County and $530,000 in school safety funding for Greenup County.

Awards were presented to grantees to fund four Cleaner Water program projects in Boyd and Greenup counties. The work ranges from repairs and upgrades to pump stations to the improvement of water meters and existing water infrastructure.

In Boyd County, $338,250 will be invested to continue lift station rehabilitation in the City of Catlettsburg. This will include the repair or replacement of main pumps and the installation of new backup pumps for the city’s lift stations at various locations within the system.

In Greenup County, $802,140 will be invested in three Cleaner Water Program projects in the cities of Russell, Raceland and Worthington.

The City of Russell received $612,000 for an emergency replacement of its raw water intake system. A temporary structure, including electrical service from the exiting raw water pump station, will be assembled until a permanent intake can be constructed.

The City of Raceland received $128,000 to replace aging water meters with more modern meters that will allow readings using a vehicle-mounted receiver. Using a drive-by metering system will improve accuracy and reduce staff time.

The City of Worthington received $62,140 to clean out wells and replace its water meters. This investment will increase the water flow available from these wells and decrease the pump time needed to sustain adequate water pressure, saving on electricity and decreasing the stress on the city’s system as a whole.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The FIVCO Area Development District submitted the funding requests for these projects to the KIA.

The state will invest $811,910 in Boyd County flood control projects through the Department for Local Government. Funds will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements required to secure flood control funding awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Eligible project costs include, but are not limited to, construction costs (includes engineering, materials/supplies, labor) for road, bridge and drainage repairs from damages caused by the February-March 2019, February 2020 and February-March 2021 storm events. Funding will assist completing road and bridge infrastructure restoration for FEMA Disaster Declaration 4428 Public Assistance (PA), FEMA Disaster Declaration 4540 PA and FEMA Disaster Declaration 4595 PA.

“I am glad these federal funds prioritize the safety of residents in Boyd County,” said State Sen. Robin Webb, who represents three counties including Boyd. “Eastern Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in recent years. I am encouraged to see these dollars being put toward mitigation efforts to reduce the risk of flooding, limit damages and protect residents. I appreciate the Governor and his administration prioritizing these necessary safety precautions.”

“This funding will go a long way towards preparing our community for future flooding and the perfect example of how government can and should work from the federal, state and local level,” said State Rep. Danny Bentley, who represents part of Boyd County, as well as Greenup County.

“I’m thrilled to hear the news of the FEMA funding for Boyd County flood control projects,” said State Rep. Scott Sharp, who represents part of Boyd County. “These funds will play an instrumental role in reducing or eliminating the risk of repetitive flood damage to our community.”

“The Boyd County Fiscal Court would like to thank the Governor’s Office for the allotment of flood control appropriations,” said Boyd County Judge/Executive Eric Chaney. “This funding will help with the long-term effects caused by flooding and will help prevent similar damage in the future.”

Beshear presented $530,000 in ceremonial checks for two school safety projects in Greenup County.

Raceland-Worthington Independent School District used $285,000 to complete turning lanes at the district’s school campus.

The Greenup County School District will use $245,000 to improve access at Argillite Elementary.