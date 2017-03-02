UPDATE: Blackburn inmate who walked away apprehended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate who walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex on February 12 was apprehended Wednesday in Jefferson County, according to a release from the facility.

Shawn Hale was captured around 4:45 p.m. according to the release.

He has been taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

___

2/13/17 9:46 a.m.

Missing Inmate: Be On The Lookout

Be on the lookout this week. The Department of Corrections says an inmate is missing.

The department says Shawn Hale walked away from minimum-security prison Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Hale was serving a 22 year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County.

He is 35, 5’8″, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.