UPDATE: Blackburn inmate who walked away apprehended

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate who walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex on February 12 was apprehended Wednesday in Jefferson County, according to a release from the facility.

Shawn Hale was captured around 4:45 p.m. according to the release.

He has been taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

___

2/13/17 9:46 a.m.

Missing Inmate: Be On The Lookout

Be on the lookout this week. The Department of Corrections says an inmate is missing.

The department says Shawn Hale walked away from minimum-security prison Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Hale was serving a 22 year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County.

He is 35, 5’8″, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

prison jail inamte
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating death of Harlan County jail inmate
Read More»
basketball
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Denied: Student to get books instead of half-court shot cash
Read More»
Inmate escapes
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
State Police looking for escaped inmate
Read More»
﻿
More News»