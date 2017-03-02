UPDATE: Blackburn inmate who walked away apprehended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate who walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex on February 12 was apprehended Wednesday in Jefferson County, according to a release from the facility.
Shawn Hale was captured around 4:45 p.m. according to the release.
He has been taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
___
2/13/17 9:46 a.m.
Missing Inmate: Be On The Lookout
Be on the lookout this week. The Department of Corrections says an inmate is missing.
The department says Shawn Hale walked away from minimum-security prison Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Correctional Complex.
Hale was serving a 22 year sentence for robbery out of Jefferson County.
He is 35, 5’8″, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.