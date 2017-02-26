Dance Blue Dance Marathom & Fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- It might not technically be considered a sport, but it definitely takes the same kind of energy.

Over at UK, almost 1,000 students participated in “Dance Blue” this weekend.

It’s the 12th annual 24-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon.

It’s a year-long fundraiser benefiting the “Golden Matrix Fund” and the “Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic” at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Kaylee Hobbs, the public relations chair of dance blue and senior at UK said, “I think it’s important for anyone out in the community to help support because it could be anyone of us that could be diagnosed with cancer and we will stand here until it’s cured.”

The dance marathon started 8 P.M. Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum and ended this evening at 8.