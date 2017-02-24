Bridal Bliss Classic 2017 (Live Shot – 2)

ABC 36’s Katie Solove heads over to the Campbell House in Lexington, where over 50 vendors will be on hand Friday night from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. to help couples plan the perfect wedding day!

Wedding day experts will be showing off their wares, including everything from cake, to catering, to photographers, to DJ’s, to venues, to dresses and tuxes, and much more!

Even better, the event is free to attend!

Pre-registration is still available by going to bridalblissclassic.com.

The Campbell House is located at 1375 S. Broadway.

