Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care (Live Shot – 1)

Troy Thompson meets with Dr. Henry Wells over at Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care for an amazing behind-the-scenes look at the services offered at the clinic. Troy kicks off his morning talking with Dr. Wells about breast implants, as Dr. Wells demonstrates implant safety and describes the procedure in greater detail.

Along with augmentation, Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care offers services ranging from surgical body sculpting by Dr. Henry G. Wells, to state of the art physician-assisted skin care and clinically researched products.

For over twenty-five years, the practice has provided a comprehensive team approach to meeting the needs of patients. Every procedure and product is evaluated for efficacy and safety before adopting it for patients.

From facials to face lifts Dr. Wells and his team strive to meet and exceed client expectations. Dr. Wells’ practice is conveniently located at 135 East Maxwell Street in Lexington, KY across from Good Samaritan Hospital. The clinic’s hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one clinic a month in Hazard Kentucky. After hours appointment times are available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and can be arranged upon request.

To make an appointment with Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care, call 859.255.6649. For more information, visit their website and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook!