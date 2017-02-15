UPDATE: Prison walkaway from July recaptured in Lexington

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security prison in Lexington in July was recaptured on Wednesday, according to officials at Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Investigators say 45-year old Clyde Rader was arrested just before 3:00 p.m. in Lexington. No other details surrounding his recapture were released by the prison.

Officials say Rader walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex on July 25, 2016.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says this was the second time Rader walked away from Blackburn, with the first escape coming in December 1997.

Court records show Rader was serving a 64-year sentence for robbery, burglary and escape.

He was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington following his arrest on Wednesday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters carry memory of Lt. Brenda Cowan 13-years later
Read More»
Shawn Hale
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing Inmate: Be On The Lookout
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UK Players Involved in Lexington Collision
Read More»
﻿
More News»