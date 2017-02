LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WTVQ) – A big win for Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson.

Simpson picked up the “Best Country” album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

He beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.

Simpson was also nominated for “Album of the Year.” That Grammy went to Adele for “25.”