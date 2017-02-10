Living Legend Series – Kentucky State University

Dr. Cynthia Shelton and Dr. Erin Gillium, from Kentucky State University, drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove all about the Living Legend Series.

The Living Legend Series is a time that is set apart during African American History month celebrations, in particular, to pay tribute to those today, who have made significant strides in shaping society.

The KSU 2017 Living Legend Series is hosted by the Office of Academic Affairs, and celebrates three notable persons: Dr. Gus T. Ridgel, also known as the “Master Trailblazer”, who was the first African-American to earn a graduate degree from the University of Missouri in one year less than all other graduate students; Dr. Benjamin Nero, a graduate of Kentucky State University, who was the first African-American to graduate from the University of Kentucky School of Dentistry, and Dr. Marcia Young Cantarella, daughter of the acclaimed civil rights leader, Whitney Young Jr., and a graduate of Kentucky State University, who will share her work continuing the legacy of her father.

Each Living Legend will engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a variety of ways, via lecture, dialogue, classroom events and other scholarly acts.

For more information, visit kysu.edu or call (502) 597-5531.