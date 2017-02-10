Lexington Fire Department to Recognize Letter Carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire Department officials will recognize USPS Letter Carrier Gerald Patrick for his efforts in alerting a resident on Deauville Drive of a fire in the back of the home.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. at Fire House #1, 219 East Third Street. Lexington Postmaster Michael Hernandez and District 11 Councilwoman Peggy Henson will be in attendance, along with family members of the homeowners.

In early January, Patrick was delivery mail on Deauville Drive when he noticed smoke coming from the back of a residence. He discovered the enclosed back porch of the home was engulfed in flames. Patrick immediately called 9-1-1 and ran to the front to see if anyone was inside the home. The resident was unaware of the fire. Patrick escorted her outside and stayed with her until firefighters were on the scene.

Visiting the Gardenside Station Post Office where Patrick works, family members said, “Yes, we lost things in the fire, but at least we did not have to attend a funeral.”

Patrick is glad he was in the right place at the right time. “I’ve always heard about letter carriers rescuing people. After all, we’re out in the neighborhoods six or seven days a week. You just never think something like this could happen to one of your customers,” he said.

The Kentuckiana District serves ZIP Codes 400-409, 411-427 in Kentucky and 471, 476-477 in southern Indiana.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.